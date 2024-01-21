Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,049 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of Gibraltar Industries worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.69. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.98 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $390.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.31 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.