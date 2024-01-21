Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,301 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of John Bean Technologies worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,782,000 after buying an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after acquiring an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 910,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,087,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 8.9 %

NYSE JBT opened at $99.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.31. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $89.96 and a 1-year high of $125.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day moving average of $106.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.29%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.