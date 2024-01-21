Raymond James & Associates Sells 13,939 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of V.F. worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 43.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on VFC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Trading Up 2.5 %

VFC stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -65.45%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.