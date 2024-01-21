Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,540 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.39% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13,792.3% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2,020.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GTO opened at $46.75 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

