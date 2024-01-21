Raymond James & Associates Sells 18,931 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,931 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.35% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 94,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTXN opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $213.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.