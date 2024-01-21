Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.42% of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the third quarter valued at $109,000.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

