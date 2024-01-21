Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,811 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.81% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 279.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,406,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FMHI opened at $47.49 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.32.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.