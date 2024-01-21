Raymond James Cuts Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target to $5.25

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $5.50 to $5.25 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMBM. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $4.24 on Friday. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $117.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.95 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch bought 15,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $62,743.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,878.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $72,093. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,357,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,183,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 245,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

