Raymond James Cuts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $75.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.69.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.88. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.