Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $529,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $768,000. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 97.8% in the second quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after buying an additional 96,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.3% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,225,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,863,000 after buying an additional 4,268,178 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 0.7 %

ASND opened at $132.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.52. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.38.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Featured Articles

