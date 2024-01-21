Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,428.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 54.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $152,203.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,472.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 0.67. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $553.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.00 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

