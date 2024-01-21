Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 341 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,448 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $239.60 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $257.64. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.03 and its 200 day moving average is $229.08.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.91.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

