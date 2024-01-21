Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,173 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,595,000 after buying an additional 756,555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 80.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,233,000 after buying an additional 685,541 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 722.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,629 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $81.09 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $64.50.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

