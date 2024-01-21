Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,154 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of EchoStar worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in EchoStar by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,734,000 after buying an additional 93,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EchoStar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after buying an additional 63,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in EchoStar by 2,809.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Insider Transactions at EchoStar

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SATS shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SATS

EchoStar Company Profile

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.