Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 469,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 27.9% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the third quarter worth about $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,500.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 812,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,521 shares in the company, valued at $646,500.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,775 shares of company stock worth $228,773. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MODG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.82.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:MODG opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

