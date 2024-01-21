Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIZD. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BIZD opened at $16.35 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $689.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

