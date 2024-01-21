Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Plug Power by 128,905.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,165,000 after buying an additional 16,942,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 28.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after buying an additional 4,903,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after buying an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Plug Power by 671.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,586,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,589,000 after buying an additional 1,380,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $2.68 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLUG. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Plug Power from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

