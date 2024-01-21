Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Flywire in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Flywire in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 1,185.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -179.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,182,498. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,182,498. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $82,321.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 473,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $506,489. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLYW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flywire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

