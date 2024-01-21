Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,332 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.95% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJAN. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 187.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 13.0% during the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $202,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.7 %

BJAN opened at $41.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

