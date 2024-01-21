Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.04% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYZ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter.

PYZ stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $93.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.4197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

