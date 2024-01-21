Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $428,679,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $866,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 45.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 138,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,130,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,200.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,141.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,154.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

