Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.0 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.