Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,144 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBE. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $45.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

