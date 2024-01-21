Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 10,717 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,717 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.3 %

BBWI stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bath & Body Works

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.