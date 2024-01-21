Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 126 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2,546.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPME opened at $90.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.19. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The firm has a market cap of $351.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

