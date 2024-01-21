Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,492 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of National Health Investors worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NHI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in National Health Investors by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

NHI stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 11.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

