Raymond James Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $625.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $550.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.59.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $612.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $616.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $561.05 and a 200 day moving average of $507.97. The firm has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that KLA will post 23.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

