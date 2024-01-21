Raymond James Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $100.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s current price.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.74.

Shares of MU stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $582,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,435,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,110 shares of company stock worth $20,860,062. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

