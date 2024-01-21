Raymond James Increases Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $65.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,747,000 after buying an additional 55,402 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sunoco by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,784,000 after purchasing an additional 122,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sunoco by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 110,156 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 401,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after buying an additional 82,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

