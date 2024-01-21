Raymond James Lowers Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Price Target to $24.00

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.97% from the stock’s current price.

EE has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $275.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.45 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 2.03%. Research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 643.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.