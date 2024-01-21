RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $280.41 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $41,855,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,553,000 after buying an additional 153,744 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,980,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,967,000 after buying an additional 103,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 1,462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $2,992,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

