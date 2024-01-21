Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $2.75 to $3.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Real Brokerage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REAX opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. Real Brokerage has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 99.47% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $214.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Real Brokerage will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Brokerage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Real Brokerage by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Real Brokerage by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

