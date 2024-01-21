Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RRR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Macquarie raised Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRR

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 3.8 %

RRR opened at $54.01 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $54.63. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 159.42% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,856,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,135,000 after buying an additional 962,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 46.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,249,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,839 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,827,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,921,000 after purchasing an additional 91,798 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $173,703,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 6.0% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,959,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,347,000 after purchasing an additional 111,651 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.