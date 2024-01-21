Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNST. StockNews.com downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Renasant alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Renasant

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. Renasant has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 18.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Renasant by 14.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 12.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Renasant by 84.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.