Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.14.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

CPG stock opened at C$8.63 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$7.73 and a one year high of C$11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.23.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.09). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 10,183 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,997.06. In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.82 per share, with a total value of C$99,997.06. Also, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $397,686. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

