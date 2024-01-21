Reviewing Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) & GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA)

GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GigCapital5 and Heyu Biological Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, suggesting that its stock price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GigCapital5 and Heyu Biological Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital5 N/A N/A -14.85% Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GigCapital5 and Heyu Biological Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 443.06 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

Heyu Biological Technology has higher revenue and earnings than GigCapital5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.4% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

