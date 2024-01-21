Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Raised to $35.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.52.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $38.69 on Friday. Roblox has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The company had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,838,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,488,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,586,719. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 566.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

