Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Roche by 5.0% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 101.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Roche by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

RHHBY opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

