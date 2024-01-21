Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.
RHHBY opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71.
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.
