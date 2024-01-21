Rosenblatt Securities Cuts 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Price Target to $4.00

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.72.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on 8X8

8X8 Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of EGHT opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.49.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.94 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. On average, research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at 8X8

In related news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $29,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $29,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 46,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $165,345.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,854 shares of company stock worth $263,464. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,261,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in 8X8 by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 35,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8X8

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.