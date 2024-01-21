Roth Mkm Increases DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $109.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.89. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $106.56. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $6,973,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $6,973,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,720.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,700 shares of company stock valued at $56,310,685. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,274.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

