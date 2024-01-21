Royal Bank of Canada Increases Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $86.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

NTRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $81.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $99.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,711,316 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Northern Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

