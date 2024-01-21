Royal Bank of Canada Increases Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $68.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCBI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.22.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $63.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.52. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 279,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,828,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,828,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,066 shares of company stock valued at $672,186. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

