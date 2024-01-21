Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $117.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.21% from the stock’s previous close.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.65.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,672,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after buying an additional 3,102,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.