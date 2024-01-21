Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in R. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 115,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ryder System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after buying an additional 101,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ryder System by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,295,000 after buying an additional 116,446 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ryder System by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,383,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after buying an additional 24,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,959.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,240 shares of company stock worth $2,737,387 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on R shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on R

Ryder System Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $119.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.62.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.