Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $316,200.96 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $316,200.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,561.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,628 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $329,566.44.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $43,316.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,999 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $122,225.55.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.81 and a beta of 1.57. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $36.91.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,772,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,946,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,081,000 after buying an additional 126,011 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,956,000 after buying an additional 2,166,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

