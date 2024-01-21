Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $284.28.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $337.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $142.61 and a 1-year high of $340.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.93 and its 200-day moving average is $258.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

