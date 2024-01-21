Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGMO. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SGMO

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.04. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.