Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 68000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sego Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Sego Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sego Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sego Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.