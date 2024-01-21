Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 68000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Sego Resources Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Sego Resources
Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sego Resources
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Sego Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sego Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.