Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock Position Lowered by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Select Medical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $26.78 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Select Medical

About Select Medical

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.