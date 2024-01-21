Selway Asset Management Purchases Shares of 1,760 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $147.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.78 and a 200-day moving average of $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $148.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

